Knights ready for the State Softball spotlight

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) After years of having great teams but not quite able to make it to state, Luther is finally kicking the door down.
The Knights will make their first-ever WIAA State Softball Tournament appearance Thursday when they take on Grantsburg.
It sure didn't feel like this was going to be the season they would break through.
Luther was just 12-11 heading into the playoffs.
But they are peaking at the right time, riding a six-game winning streak and winning big.
Only one of those wins was close.
"I don't think there was necessarily a switch. I think we just decided one day that we may have lost a game but we played and we played to our really good potential and we saw that. We just kind of kept rolling with it. We started hitting and we were like 'oh, we can hit.' We just got more confident in ourselves," said leftfielder Sarah Yonkovich.
"It was just improving on the little things and then making the adjustments we needed to in-game. Plus, a lot with the pitchers maturing through the year is probably the most important thing that got us on a run right now," said head coach Mark Ross.
Luther and Grantsburg meet at 4:30 PM at Goodman Diamond in Madison in the Div. 4 semifinals.