Knights welcome Seneca-Wauzeka/Steuben for non-conference showdown

  Updated
  • 0
Luther Football

Luther at home in a non-conference tilt.

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - After a hot start in Scenic Bluffs play, Luther welcomes the Blugolds in a non-conference battle.

In the first quarter, Knights facing a third and long. Logan Bahr gets open in the middle, and works his way to the sideline for the 25 yard gain.

Later in that drive, Tanner Bass runs into a mess of defenders just shy of the goalline. But he keeps his feet moving and gets over the pile for the score. 7-0 Knights.

The Luther offense took over from that point, while the defense locked the Blugolds down. They would collect 7 sacks on the night, coming from 7 different Knights.

The Knights collect the 39-0 shutout victory.

Notable Knights-

Jackson Kendall: 8-14, 206 yds, 2 TD, 2 rush (-11 yds); Tanner Bass: 12 rush (45 yds), 2 rec (69 yds); Logan Bahr: 4 rec (92 yds)

