La Crescent Hockey takes down The Avalanche in a thriller

LA CRESCENT. Wis. (WXOW) - La Crescent hosted The Avalanche in a cross-border matchup on the ice.
This game was tied at 3 going into the third period when La Crescent's Nikolas Kubecka blasts a one-timer into the back of the net to make it a 4-3 game.
Just 9 seconds later The Avalanche even the game up when Ayden Dirks puts it through the 5-hole to tie it back up at 4
In overtime, La Crescent's Wyatt Farell sends everyone home with a game-winner.
The Lancers came back from a 3-0 deficit in the first period to win in overtime 5-4.