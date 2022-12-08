 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle
Friday morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
greatest amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread
across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the
ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could
develop on untreated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

La Crescent Hockey takes down The Avalanche in a thriller

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crescent hosted The Avalanche in a cross-border matchup on the ice.

This game was tied at 3 going into the third period when La Crescent's Nikolas Kubecka blasts a one-timer into the back of the net to make it a 4-3 game.

Just 9 seconds later The Avalanche even the game up when Ayden Dirks puts it through the 5-hole to tie it back up at 4

In overtime, La Crescent's Wyatt Farell sends everyone home with a game-winner.

The Lancers came back from a 3-0 deficit in the first period to win in overtime 5-4.

