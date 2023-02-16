La Crescent-Hokah gets a big win over Rushford-Peterson

LA CRESCENT, Min. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah hosted Rushford-Peterson in a 3-Rivers matchup.
The Lancers outscored the Trojans 23-6 in the second half to win 59-24.
Carter Todd had 16 and Mason Einerwold had 14 for the Lancers in the win.
