La Crescent-Hokah prevails over West Salem, extending their win streak to 4

La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) - The West Salem Panthers travelled to La Crescent in hopes of getting a win and preventing the Lancers from getting their 4th win in a row.
In the first period West Salem's Noah LaFleur gets the puck in the corner of their attacking end. LaFleur passes to Isaac Olson on the point and Olson snipes one past the keeper off a one-timer.
A couple minutes later West Salem freshman Tyler Meyer gets possession of the puck after it bounced around the slot and he puts it in the net on the weak side.
Hardly a minute later Wyatt Farrell is on a break-away. He's one-on-one with the goalie, goes to his backhand, and flips it over the keepers blocker earning himself a goal.
Final Score: 6-5 La Crescent-Hokah