La Crosse and O/H/A Swim Teams square off at UW-L

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Our first dip into girls' swimming this year features the team of Logan, Central, and West Salem High Schools against the team from Onalaska, Holmen, Aquinas, and G-E-T High Schools.

The La Crosse Medley team of Avery Farmer, Camille Johnson, Shefali Ramakrishnan, and Alyce Wilker set the tone early, completing their race in 2:00.21. Each of those girls would go on to win individually in different events.

The La Crosse team would land the top spot in every race on their way to a 90-79 meet victory.

Click here for full results.

