La Crosse Area boys basketball earning nice reputation

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Three local teams qualified for the WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament this year and all of them came back from Madison with some new hardware.
"I think it's really a testament to how good basketball is in this area," said Central head coach Todd Fergot.
Bangor, West Salem and Central each finished as the state runner-up in their respective divisions.
That postseason success is helping to establish the Coulee Region as an emerging hub for talent on the court.
"To see the level of basketball, not only the teams but also the individual players that have come out of this area for quite some time now-- I really think this part of the state of Wisconsin is really a hotbed for basketball," Fergot said.
Local coaches say there are several benefits to the area's skyrocketing basketball reputation.
For one, athletes who want to play at the next level are being second looks.
"I think college coaches are realizing, 'Hey, if you want to recruit players, there are some outstanding players in this area, and there's outstanding coaches at many different programs.' So this is a place to go, and I think it's only going to continue to get better as we move forward," Fergot said.
The rising level of competition also prepares teams to take on any opponent.
Bangor head coach Jacob Pederson says many of the top squads they match up with come from right here in their own backyard.
"Our non-conference games, we play a lot of Coulee Conference teams and bigger schools. So having played a team like West Salem in a non-conference game. They beat us pretty good when we played them, but having got the chance to play them, it only helped us when we got to the tournament time. It helped our players to have confidence to go forward and play in those games, at a pretty high level as well," said Pederson.