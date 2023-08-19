La Crosse Area Tennis Invite sees several teams in action

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Girls tennis is underway in the fall as the La Crosse Area Tennis Invite saw competitions all throughout the county.
Saturday was the second and final day of competition. Among them saw Holmen win 5-2 over Central. Among the Viking victories was a doubles matchup between Ellie Euler and Sophia Coon taking down Katie Johnson and Laura Lapp in straight sets (6-2, 6-1).
At Green Island Park, Aquinas dominated DeForest 6-1. Among the notable scores was Blugold Eva Willenbring only dropping a single game and winning one of them after a deuce that lasted more than eight minutes.
Luther ended up sweeping Viroqua at the same time 7-0. Knights athletes only dropped two games in the seven matches.