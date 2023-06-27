La Crosse A's split doubleheader with Juniors, North Stars

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Three La Crosse Jr. Legion clubs were in action Tuesday at Copeland Park.
Among the matchups, the A's won their first game against the Juniors 9-4 followed by a loss to the North Stars 14-8.
In the second game, the North Stars came out on fire by scoring ten runs in the top of the 1st inning. That was followed by three more in the 3rd.
The A's tried to eat into a large deficit, including RBI's for Aedan David and Isaac Schelfhout in the 4th. The lead was just too great to overcome.
