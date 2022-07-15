 Skip to main content
La Crosse bowler wins spot on 2023 Junior Team USA

  • Updated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXOW) - A La Crosse bowler takes the title at 2022 Junior Gold Championships in Michigan on Friday. 

Anna Callan won in the 20-and-under girls division at the Fairlanes Bowling Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan. It was her first career Junior Gold win. 

She defeated the number one seed in the double-elimination tournament to take the title. Callan won the two games 235-205 and 244-167 over Lara Kurt. 

The win brings with it some additional honors besides a trophy and scholarship prize money. 

With the victory, Callan has earned a spot on the 2023 Junior Team USA which represents the U.S. in international bowling competitions. 

Callan is currently on scholarship at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 

