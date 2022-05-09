La Crosse Central Girl's Soccer Flying High During Unbeaten Streak

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Central's girl's soccer team looks unstoppable at the top of the MVC. They're off to their best start in program history, thirteen games and counting this spring without a loss.
"We've had some success recently, prior to Covid. Certainly, we've never had a start like this," said head coach Joe Czerniak. "I don't think we've ever gone more than the first five matches without taking a loss."
It's a remarkable turnaround from last year, when the Riverhawks finished in sixth place in the conference.
"We're excited about how well we're doing so far," said Czerniak "But definitely uncharted territory for this program for sure."
Central has especially shined on defense. Keeper Ella Lysne anchors a unit that's allowed only two goals all season.
"I think our communication has really gotten better as we've gone through the games. Shout out to the back line," said Lysne. "They've really done well covering for each other. And I think just our communication really does that. Coaching has been very helpful, CZ really helps us a lot."
Both Lysne and midfielder Lily Wehrs help lead a strong senior class for Central. Wehrs said they made it their mission in the offseason to coach up some young talent.
"We had a really young team last year. We had only one person really leave last year. As a senior class, we talked about how we wanted to build from last year and lead, especially the younger players, since it was a young team," said Wehrs. "We wanted to make this season different, we wanted to make it more successful than last year. Having a lot of seniors and a lot of leadership has definitely helped a lot in our success this season."
The historic run has the Riverhawks dreaming big.
"Going into the season, the girls sets the goal of finishing in the top 3. But we were talking last week, and if we're still happy with finishing in 3rd, we're probably in the wrong place," said Czerniak. "So, definitely our goals have changed as we've had some success this season for sure."