La Crosse Central hosted Tomah Friday night

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse Central won over Tomah Friday night, 45-29.
Tomah had a strong start to the night with a three-pointer from Katelyn Krause, who had 12 points in the game.
With less than eight minutes left in the first half, Central's Brittney Mislivecek charged down the court for a jump shot.
Lily Wehrs recovered the ball and turned it around for a Central two-pointer late in the half.
Mislivecek had 17 points for the night and Wehrs had 15.
