La Crosse Central hosted Tomah Friday night

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Central won over Tomah Friday night, 45-29.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse Central won over Tomah Friday night, 45-29.

Tomah had a strong start to the night with a three-pointer from Katelyn Krause, who had 12 points in the game. 

With less than eight minutes left in the first half, Central's Brittney Mislivecek charged down the court for a jump shot. 

Lily Wehrs recovered the ball and turned it around for a Central two-pointer late in the half. 

Mislivecek had 17 points for the night and Wehrs had 15. 

La Crosse Central won 45-29 over Tomah. 

