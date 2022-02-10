La Crosse Central won over Logan in Thursday night match-up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Central Riverhawks won 47-34 over Logan in the girl's match-up.
Central's Macy Cagle passed to Brittney Mislivecek early in the second half, who tossed it up for two; Central lead 39-19.
Mislivecek had 22 points for the night.
Ashley Janish was looking for an opening when she passed the ball to Aaliyah Hamilton for a Logan jump shot.
Hamilton and Jojo Davis had 11 points in the game.
With five minutes left in the game, Cagle tried to get under the net when she turned and passed to Maggie Hannum who tossed it up for three.
Sophia Hannum passed to Lily Werhs for another Riverhawk three-pointer.
The Riverhawks won 47-34 over Logan in Thursday night's game.