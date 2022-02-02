La Crosse gridiron greats finalize college plans

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) It is round two for high school athletes to finalize their commitments to play in college.
Two Central standouts are ready to continue their careers on the gridiron.
Jackson Warren signed a letter of intent to play at Division 2 Northern State.
Warren was a second team All-MVC receiver last fall and finished with 14 touchdowns total.
Northern State is coached by former UW-La Crosse head coach Mike Schmidt.
"I want to hopefully play in a couple of years, pop out there and then just keep working. Wherever the future takes me I'm just flowing with it," Warren said.
Joining Warren was his teammate Mason Herlitzke.
He will stay right here in La Crosse and play for UW-L.
Herlitzke was non-stop excitement for the RiverHawks.
The dual-threat quarterback threw for 18 touchdowns and ran for 11 more last fall.
He hopes to bring more of that to Harring Stadium.
"We had a lot of fun here. We had a lot of success. I think for our class to leave the impression that it did I'm really excited for the future here with this program. I'm really excited to stay home and go to UW-L. Go Eagles," Herlitzke said.
Across town, Logan's Martell Owens put his name to a scholarship signing with Division two Minnesota State-Mankato.
The defensive lineman was a first team All-MVC selection and AP All-State High Honorable Mention.
Owens had 16 tackles for a loss for the Rangers last fall and also scored a couple of touchdowns as a fullback.