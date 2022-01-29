La Crosse hosts first WIAA Girls Individual Wrestling State Tournament

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Schools from around the state traveled to the La Crosse Center Saturday morning to compete in the first ever WIAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
The 2022 Tournament features 261 wrestlers competing in 12 different weight classes (100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185, and 235).
Holmen has the second most competitors in the event with 14 (Milwaukee Reagan - 19).
Local athletes making it on to the podium in their divisions included:
107 - 5th - Savannah Clark - Sparta
114 - 6th - Vanessa Gavilan - Sparta
152 - 4th - Evelyn Vetsch - Holmen
- 6th - Madi Zube - Viroqua
165 - 5th - Emily Szak - Holmen