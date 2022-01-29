 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse hosts first WIAA Girls Individual Wrestling State Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA Girls Wrestling

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Schools from around the state traveled to the La Crosse Center Saturday morning to compete in the first ever WIAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament.

The 2022 Tournament features 261 wrestlers competing in 12 different weight classes (100, 107, 114, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 165, 185, and 235).

Holmen has the second most competitors in the event with 14 (Milwaukee Reagan - 19).

Local athletes making it on to the podium in their divisions included:

107 - 5th - Savannah Clark - Sparta

114 - 6th - Vanessa Gavilan - Sparta

152 - 4th - Evelyn Vetsch - Holmen

       - 6th - Madi Zube - Viroqua

165 - 5th - Emily Szak - Holmen

Tags

Recommended for you