La Crosse influence helps Dannhoff reach the top in The Basketball League

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Basketball League is a professional league one step lower than the NBA's G-League.
It's a league for players and coaches to use to build a resume with the hopes moving up.
Last month, the Potawatomi Fire won the league championship, and it was a La Crosse native that led the way.
"It was important to me but not as important as it was to those players. I think the relationships we built with our players and our players built with each other, from our staff to our players were just fantastic."
Mark Dannhoff is a 1986 La Crosse Central graduate.
He played on the Red Raiders squad that made it to State that year.
He's been a coaching gypsy of sorts, coaching 13 different teams, mostly at the college level, but the past two seasons in the TBL.
"It's been a long journey. It's been an amazing adventure. I wouldn't change anything. I know things didn't always go in a positive manner along the way. But that's how I got where I am today. If that's the journey He put me on then it was well, well worth it," Dannhoff said.
Dannhoff credits his passion for coaching from his experiences while growing up in La Crosse.
"When I was playing for the Boys and Girls Club and playing for Terry Erickson back in the day, it was a big holiday tournament, and it was an 8th grade tournament and Terry brought up all the 7th graders to sit on the bench and experience it. I was sitting on that church floor on Avon Street at the old Boys and Girls Club and I said 'ya know, this is what I want to do.' "
Fast forward more than 30 years later, the players and fans didn't know it at the time, but there was a little bit of La Crosse influence in that arena when the Fire won the title.
"La Crosse, Coach Barrett always said remember your roots. So, these are definitely my roots. The people have influenced me in so many amazing ways that they don't even know it. I couldn't be more thankful."
The Potawatomi Fire is one of 49 teams in The Basketball League and is located in Shawnee, Oklahoma.