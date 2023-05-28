La Crosse Logger practice ahead of Monday's season opener

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Loggers are back together at Copeland Park as they practice before Monday's season opener.
The team's biggest change from a year ago is a new head coach in Josh Frye, who was their pitching coach las season.
He says he's acclimating well to his new roll.
"It's a little new," Frye said. "It's a little different for me in comparison to my previous position here. I really like it. I like being at the ballpark everyday. I like bringing some energy for the boys. Coming out and showing some leadership and having some experience here really helps them out and gives them an avenue to talk to and reach out to. As far as what to do on a day-to-day basis."
The team will have upwards of 30 new players, but some are back from 2022. Some of them tell News 19 that they expect a lot this year.
"The team last year, we had ups and downs," pitcher Brayden Sanders said. "Started off kind of slow. Then we got really hot. Looking at this year's team, looks like we're going to have the same mentality. If not, even better."
"The expectation this year is to win them all," infielder Mac Danford said. "Of course, we're here to get better though. But it'd be good to win for La Crosse. This is what these people come out here to see."
The team begins their season at Eau Claire on Monday at 6:35 p.m. They will then host Eau Claire for their home opener on Tuesday at the same time.