 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect from noon to 11 PM CDT
Monday.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such
as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy
outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

La Crosse Loggers practice ahead of Monday's season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
loggers.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Loggers are back together at Copeland Park as they practice before Monday's season opener.

The team's biggest change from a year ago is a new head coach in Josh Frye, who was their pitching coach las season.

He says he's acclimating well to his new roll.

"It's a little new," Frye said. "It's a little different for me in comparison to my previous position here. I really like it. I like being at the ballpark everyday. I like bringing some energy for the boys. Coming out and showing some leadership and having some experience here really helps them out and gives them an avenue to talk to and reach out to. As far as what to do on a day-to-day basis."

The team will have upwards of 30 new players, but some are back from 2022. Some of them tell News 19 that they expect a lot this year.

"The team last year, we had ups and downs," pitcher Brayden Sanders said. "Started off kind of slow. Then we got really hot. Looking at this year's team, looks like we're going to have the same mentality. If not, even better."

"The expectation this year is to win them all," infielder Mac Danford said. "Of course, we're here to get better though. But it'd be good to win for La Crosse. This is what these people come out here to see."

The team begins their season at Eau Claire on Monday at 6:35 p.m. They will then host Eau Claire for their home opener on Tuesday at the same time.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you