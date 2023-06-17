La Crosse Post 52 beats DGF 11-2

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Legion baseball is going strong in the Coulee Region, just like La Crosse Post 52 in their win over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Post 397 11-2 Saturday at Logan High School.
DGF's Jacob Severtson opened the scoring in the 2nd with a hit to the gap that brought a runner home all the way from first.
In the bottom of the frame, La Crosse's Gabe weber tied it up with a liner to center that brought a teammate home. Later in the inning, they took the lead when Jack Freitag scored on a sac fly.
La Crosse went on to score six runs in the 6th inning.
