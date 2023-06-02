La Crosse schools hope to make statement at state track

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas and Logan are among the schools not needing to travel far for the state track meet this weekend at UW-La Crosse.
The Rangers and Blugolds took part in several events as Division 2 and 3 events kicked off Friday.
Avin Smith of Logan won Sectionals in the 110 meter hurdles and the triple jump and has a warm feeling knowing loved ones are in the stands.
“It feels really good," Smith said. "Especially being from here. I already know everything that’s here. It feels good. For field, I do triple jump. Triple really messes up my knees and stuff. It’s still really fun. I love doing field events. Triple is one of them.”
Among Aquinas' berths to Saturday's finals includes the 4x200 meter relay. The team of Alexa Myre, Alaina Elias, Autumn Passehl and Maddie Murphy are glad to try and take home the gold together.
“I think we look really well together," Passehl said. "We put a lot of hours in. Really working on our hand offs. We go from doing the warm ups together to our pre-race excels to to the race itself. Afterwards, we always hang out. We always do everything together and it makes us really comfortable while we’re out there running.”
“I think we push each other in practice a lot to make each other better," Murphy said. "We expect a lot out of each other. I think that’s why we’re so successful.”
A total of 127 athletes from the Coulee Region will compete in Divisions 2 and 3. That number includes those competing in multiple events being counted multiple times.
Central meanwhile will take part in 11 Division 1 events.
Click here for updated results throughout the entire meet.