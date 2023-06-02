 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special Coverage:

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

La Crosse schools hope to make statement at state track

  • Updated
  • 0
track0.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas and Logan are among the schools not needing to travel far for the state track meet this weekend at UW-La Crosse.

The Rangers and Blugolds took part in several events as Division 2 and 3 events kicked off Friday.

Avin Smith of Logan won Sectionals in the 110 meter hurdles and the triple jump and has a warm feeling knowing loved ones are in the stands.

track1.jpg

“It feels really good," Smith said. "Especially being from here. I already know everything that’s here. It feels good. For field, I do triple jump. Triple really messes up my knees and stuff. It’s still really fun. I love doing field events. Triple is one of them.”

Among Aquinas' berths to Saturday's finals includes the 4x200 meter relay. The team of Alexa Myre, Alaina Elias, Autumn Passehl and Maddie Murphy are glad to try and take home the gold together.

“I think we look really well together," Passehl said. "We put a lot of hours in. Really working on our hand offs. We go from doing the warm ups together to our pre-race excels to to the race itself. Afterwards, we always hang out. We always do everything together and it makes us really comfortable while we’re out there running.”

track3.jpg

“I think we push each other in practice a lot to make each other better," Murphy said. "We expect a lot out of each other. I think that’s why we’re so successful.”

A total of 127 athletes from the Coulee Region will compete in Divisions 2 and 3. That number includes those competing in multiple events being counted multiple times.

Central meanwhile will take part in 11 Division 1 events.

Click here for updated results throughout the entire meet.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you