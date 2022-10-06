La Crosse Speedway ready to showcase Oktoberfest Weekend

West Salem, Wis. (WXOW) The roar of the engines can be felt all over West Salem and beyond.
The Oktoberfest races are back.
Thursday is the first of four straight days of racing at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.
Drivers from 17 different divisions will compete.
7 season champions from those divisions will be crowned.
Those are just a couple of reasons why the Oktoberfest race weekend is one of the premier short track events in the nation.
"This event is designed for race fans by race fans. So everything we do is with that in mind. So, it's very exciting every day. It's why it's something new and different every day. That's why race fans come to this event and visit the Coulee Region. They camp here, shop here and eat here. It's great for us and it's great for the community," said general manager Chuck Deery.
This is the 53rd annual Oktoberfest Race Weekend.
The action starts Thursday evening and continues through Sunday afternoon.
For a detailed schedule, click here: oktoberfestraceweekend.com