La Crosse's Johnny Davis moving on to the NBA

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) To the surprise of no one, Johnny Davis announced his intentions to forgo his final two seasons at Wisconsin and declare for the NBA Draft this summer.
Davis made the announcement Thursday afternoon on ESPN's NBA Today.
The La Crosse Central graduate and Badgers sophomore was the Big Ten Player of the year this past season as well as a First Team All-American.
Davis averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds this season.
"My time here at Wisconsin was great. It was an unforgettable experience. I thank all my coaches and teammates that I had in my corner.
"And with that being said, I would like to announce I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA draft and hiring and agent and can't wait for what happens next," Davis said on the show.
Davis was named 2020 Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin his senior year at Central.