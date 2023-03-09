Laconia defeats Colfax in D4 semifinal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Laconia Spartans took the lead with a 7-0 run to begin the game and never gave up that lead as they won 58-35 over the Colfax Vikings in a Division 4 semifinal game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The Spartans stretched the lead to as much as 16 points during the first half behind the scoring of Tierney Madigan. She dropped ten points to lead her team. They led 30-19 at the break. Madigan finished with 19.
For Colfax, the best they could do was cut the lead to 9 at 30-21 with two free throws from McKenna Shipman seconds into the second half.
A Madigan three-pointer moved the lead back to 12 a minute later.
Shipman was the leading scorer for the Vikings with 17 points.
Turnovers cost the Vikings as Laconia was able to convert them into 13 points compared to four for Colfax in the first half.
The Spartans also won the speed battle with ten points coming off of fast breaks.
They also had a late second half run that pushed the lead to 20 points while Colfax went cold from the field. They didn't score any points in the final six minutes of the game.
Laconia now faces the number 1 seed Aquinas for the Division 4 title on Saturday. The Blugolds defeated Mishicot earlier Thursday evening 79-55 to advance to Championship Saturday.