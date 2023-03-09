Laconia defeats Colfax in D4 semifinal

Weather Alert

...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Continue... .Snowfall reports through the evening so far have mostly been in the 2 to 5 inch range with some of the higher amounts in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Snow will continue to diminish, however 1 to 2 inches of accumulation can be expected especially east of the Mississippi River. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with some locally higher amounts possible. Several spins outs, slide-offs and crashes have been reported this evening including I90 and I94. If traveling overnight, slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&