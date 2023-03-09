 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow-Covered and Slippery Roads Continue...

.Snowfall reports through the evening so far have mostly been in
the 2 to 5 inch range with some of the higher amounts in southeast
Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Snow will continue to diminish,
however 1 to 2 inches of accumulation can be expected especially
east of the Mississippi River.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 3 to 7 inches, with
some locally higher amounts possible.

Several spins outs, slide-offs and crashes have been reported
this evening including I90 and I94. If traveling overnight, slow
down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front
of you.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Laconia defeats Colfax in D4 semifinal

  • Updated
  • 0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WXOW) - The Laconia Spartans took the lead with a 7-0 run to begin the game and never gave up that lead as they won 58-35 over the Colfax Vikings in a Division 4 semifinal game at the Resch Center in Green Bay. 

The Spartans stretched the lead to as much as 16 points during the first half behind the scoring of Tierney Madigan. She dropped ten points to lead her team. They led 30-19 at the break. Madigan finished with 19. 

For Colfax, the best they could do was cut the lead to 9 at 30-21 with two free throws from McKenna Shipman seconds into the second half. 

A Madigan three-pointer moved the lead back to 12 a minute later. 

shipman basket.jpg

Shipman was the leading scorer for the Vikings with 17 points.  

Turnovers cost the Vikings as Laconia was able to convert them into 13 points compared to four for Colfax in the first half.  

The Spartans also won the speed battle with ten points coming off of fast breaks. 

They also had a late second half run that pushed the lead to 20 points while Colfax went cold from the field. They didn't score any points in the final six minutes of the game. 

Laconia now faces the number 1 seed Aquinas for the Division 4 title on Saturday. The Blugolds defeated Mishicot earlier Thursday evening 79-55 to advance to Championship Saturday. 

Recommended for you