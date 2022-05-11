Lady Red Hawks take the win in showdown against Tomah

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) -- G-E-T won 5-2 over Tomah in the Wednesday showdown on the softball field.
Both teams fought to get on the scoreboard through the third inning. The Red Hawks' Shayna Kirkey bunt the ball, sending Caydence Kokott home from first base; G-E-T led 1-0 at the bottom of the third inning.
Tomah held G-E-T's lead of 2-0 until the fifth inning with two outs.
Lauren Noth hit a grounder, sending Hannah Van Treese and Olivia Wall home to tie the game at two.
Two outs and two on base at the bottom of the sixth when Kokott hit the ball to center field. Melissa Flynn and Ryann Duffenbach going home for the final two runs of the night.