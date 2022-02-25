LaFleur, Hanson lead Hilltoppers to State

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WXOW) The Onalaska Co-op girls hockey team is headed to State thanks to a 3-1 win over the Western Wisconsin Stars.
The Sectional championship was played in Chippewa Falls.
McKenna LaFleur had two goals to lead the way and Diana Hanson had 34 saves in goal.
Payton Sawyer had the other goal for the Hilltoppers who advance to State for the first time since 2015.
"It feels amazing. These girls have worked so hard all year long. They believed in this dream and it's just fantastic to see their dreams come true. It's never been an easy game. We've always been in tight situations. As I've reminded the girls we are comfortable playing in there. Don't hold your sticks too tight and play hard. Come out and play and enjoy the game and live the experience," said head coach Mark Thorn.