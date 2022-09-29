Lancer football hosting unbeaten Chatfield

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The Gophers are ranked #1 in the state in class AA. They travel to La Crescent Thursday night for a Southeast Conference match-up.
Chatfield shows off their explosive offense early. Their first play from scrimmage is a handoff to Sam Backer, who takes it 38 yards for the rushing score. Backer would collect 315 yards on only 15 touches on the night.
The Lancers were able to hold them to the single score in the first quarter. They trailed 6-0 after 12:00.
La Crescent looks to the air in the second quarter, but AJ Donovan's pass is brought down by Chatfield's Drew Schindler. He runs it all the way back for the pick 6.
The Gophers getting hot as halftime nears. Cole Johnson brings in the deep pass and dodges defenders on his way to a 64-yard score. Chatfield rattles off 36 unanswered points in the second quarter alone.
They run away with the game, 51-7 the final.