Lancers and Bulldogs meet for MSHSL Section 1AA Sub-Section Final

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The P-E-M and La Crescent-Hokah baseball teams played for a berth in the Sectional Tournament Monday afternoon. The winner advances to Saturday's Semifinals on Mayo Field, while the loser will return to Horihan Field Tuesday facing elimination.
The scoring came early and often for both clubs, each plating a pair of runs in the early frame.
In the second inning, P-E-M adds on to their total with 4 more runs. Jameson Brinkman caps off that run with a 2-RBI double.
Eli McCool gets one of those runs back in the bottom of the second. He finds a hole up the middle of the infield to drive in his teammate from second. P-E-M still leads 6-3.
The Bulldogs would stretch that lead with single runs in the 4th and 5th innings. However, in one of the few pitching mistakes on the day, they would walk in a Lancer in the bottom of the 5th.
If that wasn't enough, the Bulldogs added some insurance in the 7th. Johnny Evers clears the left fielder for a 2-RBI double.
Following the 10-4 victory, P-E-M advances to Saturday's Sectional on Mayo Field. The Lancers return to Horihan Field Tuesday to face off with CHATFIELD/CALEDONIA.
Notable Bulldogs-
Matthew Keller: 3-4, 2 RBI; Johnny Evers: 2-3, 3 RBI, run, BB, K; Jason Feils: 7.0 IP, 7 hits, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
Notable Lancers-
Jack Welch: 2-4; Nate Masterson: 1-3, RBI, BB