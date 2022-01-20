 Skip to main content
Lancers host Cardinals on the hardwood

LANCERS GBB

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah welcomed the Girls Basketball team from Lewiston-Altura Thursday night.

A large halftime deficit was erased by the Cardinals in the second half, bringing the game down to the last shot. It was the Lancers who came out on top of the 44-42 victory.

It was a big night for the La Crescent-Hokah Juniors, as Cali Esser and Emma Stavenau combined for 32 points in the win. Stavenau also collected a double-double, pulling in 10 rebounds in addition to her 10 points.

Notable Lancers: Cali Esser - 22 pts, Emma Stavenau - 10 pts, 10 REB

