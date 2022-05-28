Lancers host Warriors in Regional Semi-Final

LA CRESCENT, Wisc. (WXOW) - The #2 and #3 seeded teams in the East Sub-Section of Section 1AA faced off Saturday afternoon to determine who would continue to the Regional Final, and who would be playing for their season in the Elimination bracket.
Caledonia got the scoring started early. Thane Meiners drives one over the right fielder and all the way to the wall for a diving triple. He would come in on a sac fly later in the inning.
The Lancers would get that back and more, scoring 3 runs in their opening frame off only one hit. The home team leads 3-1 after an inning.
The bats would go cold for both teams until the bottom of the 4th. Jack Welch has runners on the corners when he finds a gap in right-center field to score 2. Part of a 5-run inning by La Crescent-Hokah.
The Lancers finds some insurance runs in the 6th inning. Zack Bentzen drops one into center field to score his teammates from the corners.
Caledonia would add a run in the 7th, but the rally would end at that.
The Lancers hold on to win it 10-2. They will play in Monday's 3:00 game against P-E-M on the same field.
The Warriors move to the elimination bracket, and play their next game Monday following the earlier game.
Notable Lancers-
Eli McCool: 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Zack Bentzen: 1-3, 2 RBI, BB, 5.2 IP, 7 hits, 1 ER, 10 K, 0 BB; Jack Welch: 1-1, 1 run, 2 RBI, 2 BB
Notable Warriors-
Thane Meiners: 3-4, 2 runs; Kyle Bechtel: 2-4, RBI, 2 K