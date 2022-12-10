 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lancers look to extend home winning streak

  • Updated
  • 0
Lancers Hockey
Billy Hatfield

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent-Hokah Hockey team has yet to lose a game on home ice this year. The welcome Fairmont Saturday afternoon looking to extend the home winning streak to 5.

The Lancers jump out to an early 4-0 lead after 1 period of play. They led it 7-0 in the 3rd period before allowing a goal against them.

La Crescent-Hokah remains unbeaten at home, 9-2 the final.

Wyatt Farrell led the Lancers with 4 goals and 1 assist.

The Lancers will return to the ice to host Viroqua Tuesday, December 13.

Have a story idea? Let us know here