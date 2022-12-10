Lancers look to extend home winning streak

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent-Hokah Hockey team has yet to lose a game on home ice this year. The welcome Fairmont Saturday afternoon looking to extend the home winning streak to 5.
The Lancers jump out to an early 4-0 lead after 1 period of play. They led it 7-0 in the 3rd period before allowing a goal against them.
La Crescent-Hokah remains unbeaten at home, 9-2 the final.
Wyatt Farrell led the Lancers with 4 goals and 1 assist.
The Lancers will return to the ice to host Viroqua Tuesday, December 13.