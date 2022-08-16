 Skip to main content
Lancers ready to end long losing streak

Terry Donovan takes over La Crescent-Hokah program

La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW)  La Crescent-Hokah is putting it's football fortunes into the hands of Terry Donovan.

Donovan has spent the last 14 seasons coaching at Kasson-Mantorville.

He'll inherit a program that hasn't won a varsity game since October of 2017.

Donovan brings energy and a new style to the Lancers.

They'll with the triple option on offense.

The players already noticing a different vibe.

"I'm really excited to see what we can do together. We went to the Winona State camp and we really improved from last year,' said guard/def. lineman Cole Becker.

"I'm excited for change. We obviously haven't been very successful team in the past and it was due time for a change with coaching, plays and the attitude a little bit, the winning mentality," said running back Logan De Boer.

The Lancers open the season at Triton September 2.

