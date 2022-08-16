Lancers ready to end long losing streak

La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) La Crescent-Hokah is putting it's football fortunes into the hands of Terry Donovan.
Donovan has spent the last 14 seasons coaching at Kasson-Mantorville.
He'll inherit a program that hasn't won a varsity game since October of 2017.
Donovan brings energy and a new style to the Lancers.
They'll with the triple option on offense.
The players already noticing a different vibe.
"I'm really excited to see what we can do together. We went to the Winona State camp and we really improved from last year,' said guard/def. lineman Cole Becker.
"I'm excited for change. We obviously haven't been very successful team in the past and it was due time for a change with coaching, plays and the attitude a little bit, the winning mentality," said running back Logan De Boer.
The Lancers open the season at Triton September 2.