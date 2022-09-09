Lancers seeking first win since October 2017

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - When we spoke to Lancer players before the season, they had one goal in mind: "win a game." They hope to accomplish that feat for the first time in nearly 5 years as they welcome Zumbrota-Mazeppa for their home opener.
The Lancers were energized, carrying a 14-point lead into halftime (21-7).
La Crescent-Hokah looks to add on to that lead early. AJ Donovan finds Noah Bjerke-Wieser, who stays inbounds on the catch. Just 2 plays later, it's Logan DeBoer taking it across the line. Lancers now lead 28-7.
Cougars take to the air to try to keep it close. They heave a pass downfield, but it's Bjerke-Wieser making the catch. He dodges tackles left and right as he makes an impressive return.
On the first play of quarter 4, the Lancers are inches from the goal. Donovan keeps it and punches in the score easily.
The Lancers are finally back in the win column, breaking the 19-game losing streak! 41-16 was the final.