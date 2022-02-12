Late rally comes up short for UW-L in titanic battle with Oshkosh

Oshkosh, Wis. (WXOW) #7 UW-La Crosse fell behind early and was never able to catch up to #3 UW-Oshkosh as the Eagles lost 80-77 in a battle of nationally ranked teams.
Oshkosh led by as many as 12 in both halves before the Eagles made a furious rally in the final minutes.
Craig Steele's three with 6 seconds left cut the Oshkosh lead to 75-74 but that's as close as the Eagles would get.
Seth Anderson led La Crosse with 23 points.
Steele had 14 off the bench.
Eddie Muench had 27 for the Titans, including seven three-pointers.
UW-L falls to 9-4 in the WIAC.
Oshkosh is 9-2.