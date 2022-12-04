 Skip to main content
Late rally ends Spring Grove's 9-man state football title bid

  • Updated
By Kevin Millard

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WXOW) - A ten-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left in regulation gives Mountain Iron-Buhl a 28-25 win over Spring Grove in the MSHSL 9-man state football championship in Minneapolis.

The Rangers' win ended the Lions' perfect 13-0 season coming into the game at US Bank Stadium.

It certainly didn't look like Mountain Iron-Buhl would pull off the win early in the game. 

Spring Grove dominated the first quarter on its way to a 19-0 lead off of scores by Elijah Solum, Tysen Grinde, and Hunter Holland. 

The Rangers came back to cut the lead to 19-14 by halftime. 

Solum's 12-yard run at 6:16 in the 3rd Quarter extended the Lions lead to 25-14.

Mountain Iron-Buhl's comeback began in the 4th Quarter when quarterback Asher Zubich hit Riley Busch for a 63-yard score that set up the Rangers for a shot at the state title with 10:21 left.

Their defense came up big with a Micaden Clines interception with 3:20 remaining. He returned it to their 42 yard line  

Then, with 25 seconds remaining, junior halfback Damian Tapio went ten yards for the touchdown to cap an eight-play, 58-yard-drive and ultimately the win for the Rangers. 

It was Mountain Iron-Buhl's first state title of the Prep Bowl Era.

The win capped a perfect season for the Rangers as well. It was the team's first appearance at a state title game since 1972. 

Spring Grove was seeking a third straight title. They won back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.

Elijah Solum ran for two touchdowns for Spring Grove on 87 yards rushing. He also threw for another on a 17-for-35 186 yard passing day. Tysen Grinde caught that touchdown for the Lions. He hauled in seven catches for 101 yards in the game. 

