Late rally ends Spring Grove's 9-man state football title bid

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WXOW) - A ten-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left in regulation gives Mountain Iron-Buhl a 28-25 win over Spring Grove in the MSHSL 9-man state football championship in Minneapolis.
The Rangers' win ended the Lions' perfect 13-0 season coming into the game at US Bank Stadium.
It certainly didn't look like Mountain Iron-Buhl would pull off the win early in the game.
Spring Grove dominated the first quarter on its way to a 19-0 lead off of scores by Elijah Solum, Tysen Grinde, and Hunter Holland.
The Rangers came back to cut the lead to 19-14 by halftime.
Solum's 12-yard run at 6:16 in the 3rd Quarter extended the Lions lead to 25-14.
Mountain Iron-Buhl's comeback began in the 4th Quarter when quarterback Asher Zubich hit Riley Busch for a 63-yard score that set up the Rangers for a shot at the state title with 10:21 left.
Their defense came up big with a Micaden Clines interception with 3:20 remaining. He returned it to their 42 yard line
Then, with 25 seconds remaining, junior halfback Damian Tapio went ten yards for the touchdown to cap an eight-play, 58-yard-drive and ultimately the win for the Rangers.
It was Mountain Iron-Buhl's first state title of the Prep Bowl Era.
The win capped a perfect season for the Rangers as well. It was the team's first appearance at a state title game since 1972.
Spring Grove was seeking a third straight title. They won back-to-back wins in 2017 and 2018.
Elijah Solum ran for two touchdowns for Spring Grove on 87 yards rushing. He also threw for another on a 17-for-35 186 yard passing day. Tysen Grinde caught that touchdown for the Lions. He hauled in seven catches for 101 yards in the game.