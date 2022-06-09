Late rally not enough Luther in State Semi's

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) Grantsburg scored five runs in the first inning before recording an out and rode that to a 12-5 win over Onalaska Luther in a WIAA Div. 4 State semifinal.
Luther's best chance to get back into the game came in the 6th inning when they scored 3 times to cut the lead to 9-4, but that's as close as they would get.
Karly Miller and Ali Werner had 2 runs batted in each.
Julia Sill went 3 for 3 for Luther, which finished it's season at 16-12.
The game today was kind of like our season, a little ups and downs. Pitching kinda walked a little too many today, that's happened to us through the year. But so proud of the kids, they kept fighting through this game and they never gave up," said head coach Mark Ross.
"We're gonna be here next year. And you know, a lot of people didn't expect us to be here but we did it, which shows our potential," said Luther pitcher Jolene Jordahl.