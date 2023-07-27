 Skip to main content
BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Late-season surge gives Davis confidence heading into year two in the NBA

  • 0
Johnny Davis is ready for a big 2nd year jump with the Wizards

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The boys are back in town.

Johnny and Jordan Davis are holding their third annual youth basketball camp this week.

Rough 120 hoopers taking part in two sessions at Central High School.

The Davis' sharing the knowledge they gleaned from camps like this growing up in La Crosse.

It figures to be a big season of growth for Johnny Davis.

He enters his second season with the Wizards.

Davis scored in double figures in his final 6 regular season games last season.

Washington re-vamped their roster in the offseason, which could lead to a bigger role for the La Crosse native.

"I gained a lot about the game, especially playing against guys like Giannis, Jrue, Brook and then guys in Atlanta like Trey, Dejonte, John Collins.  I just gained a lot.  I learned more about the game, the flow of the offense, the flow of the defense.  It also gave me a lot of confidence too.  Just knowing I can go out against some of the best players in the NBA and perform like that," Davis said.

Their camp goes through Friday.

