Late-season surge gives Davis confidence heading into year two in the NBA

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The boys are back in town.
Johnny and Jordan Davis are holding their third annual youth basketball camp this week.
Rough 120 hoopers taking part in two sessions at Central High School.
The Davis' sharing the knowledge they gleaned from camps like this growing up in La Crosse.
It figures to be a big season of growth for Johnny Davis.
He enters his second season with the Wizards.
Davis scored in double figures in his final 6 regular season games last season.
Washington re-vamped their roster in the offseason, which could lead to a bigger role for the La Crosse native.
"I gained a lot about the game, especially playing against guys like Giannis, Jrue, Brook and then guys in Atlanta like Trey, Dejonte, John Collins. I just gained a lot. I learned more about the game, the flow of the offense, the flow of the defense. It also gave me a lot of confidence too. Just knowing I can go out against some of the best players in the NBA and perform like that," Davis said.
Their camp goes through Friday.