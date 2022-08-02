Leaver ready to lead Rangers

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Footballs are flying across Wisconsin Tuesday.
It's the first day of practice, which the Friday night lights will soon shine brightly once again.
Our preseason previews kickoff on the northside with the Logan Rangers.
Casey Knoble's crew will have to replace about a dozen seniors from last year.
The Rangers return about 10 starters, including Johnny Leaver, who will make the switch from receiver to quarterback this season.
"I think the biggest thing is building a winning culture. We have to every single practice play it like we're going to do it in a game. We have to finish full games because last year we would start games and play really well but then come out of halftime really flat and then it would be over by then. So we just need to play complete games and have full practices," said Lever.
"In order for us to make the playoffs, a team like us we'd have to be able to play both ways. We'd have to be tough, never get tired. We're just going to battle for four quarters. I think I've got a group of guys that could learn how to do that," said Koble.
The Rangers finished 3-6 last season and out of the playoffs.
They open this season at Eau Claire Memorial on August 18.