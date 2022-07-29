Legion Baseball Class A State Tournament: Westby opens play against Denmark

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The double-elimination Class A tournament kicked off Friday morning as underdogs Westby (15-7) matched up with Denmark (16-1). This was the first of 4 games to be played Friday in Viroqua's Park Bowl.
Denmark displayed the dominance they've shown all season early on in this one. They take advantage of a trio of Westby errors to build a 7-0 lead in the middle of the fourth inning.
After only collecting 1 hit in the first 3 innings, the Westby bats came alive in the 4th. Andrew Knutson drills one past the shortstop to score the runner from 3rd. Denmark still leads 7-1 after 4.
But the Coon Valley rally wasn't finished just yet. The team would push across 2 runs in the 5th, and 3 more in the 6th, to trail by only 1 run in the final frame.
With one out and 2 runners on, Hudson Lipski finds some green in left field to bring in the tying run. That left runners on the corners for leadoff man Connor Butzler. He is able to put the bat on the ball as Trevor Lemke runs home. Westby walks off Denmark 8-7 on the perfectly executed squeeze play.
Denmark plays in an elimination game Saturday morning at 11:00, while Westby will wait until 5:00 to play their game.