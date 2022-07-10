Legion Baseball: Onalaska Post 336 bests Rochester 6-2 to take home tournament title

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- Onalaska Post 336 finished off an undefeated run through their home tournament Sunday evening with a 6-2 win over Rochester.
Rochester jumped out to an early 2-0, but Post 336 came storming back.
Ayden Larson hit a long home run to straightaway center in the bottom of the 4th too cut the lead to 2-1.
Then in the 5th, Larson tied the game on a bases-loaded single. Onalaska followed up with a sacrifice fly to take the lead.
Michael Savarin provided some insurance runs in the 6th with a 2-run double.
"We struggled to string together hits in the early part of the year, but the last couple of games we've put up double-digit hits in both of them so that's pretty huge to get the offense rolling," Larson said. "We always want to come out and play well in front of the people who come out to watch on our home field. It feels nice to play well, go 3-0, and bring home a trophy."
Onalaska finished 3-0 in the tournament. West Salem claimed 2nd place after going 3-1 on the weekend.