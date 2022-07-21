Legion Softball Playoffs: La Crescent meets Hayfield in the District 1 Sub-State Championship

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent served as host for the District 1 Sub-State Championship, where the winner advances to next weekend's State Finals in Mankato. The losing team will still have a shot to make the State Finals in the consolation bracket.
The host team served as the visitors, meaning they had the first opportunity at the plate.
However, it was Mayfield who was the first to push a run across on a sac fly in the 1st. Post 330 leads 1-0 after an inning.
La Crescent was finally able to get themselves on the board in the 3rd. A sac bunt by Ava Dahl is thrown into the outfield allowing a run to score. It's all tied up at 1.
That's where it stayed until the 5th. With a runner on 1st, a Post 330 player clears the fence in right-center to make it 3-1. A score on a wild pitch pushes the lead 3 after 5 innings.
La Crescent answers right back, scoring 2 in the top of the 6th. Included in that was an RBI double by Abbi Ernster.
Post 595 had a great opportunity to tie it up in the top of the 7th, but with a runner on third and 2 outs, Molly Bills flies out to deep right-center.
With the 4-3 victory, Hayfield punches their ticket to the State Finals next weekend. Meanwhile, La Crescent must play for the second spot Friday evening at Adams.