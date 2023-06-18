Legion team road trips through La Crosse on way to Wrigley Field

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Every team has a story, including ones located on the completely opposite side of Minnesota.
American Legion Post 397's baseball team represents the communities of Dilworth, Glyndon and Felton that are suburbs of Fargo, North Dakota.
The team tries to take an annual road trip over the summer and chose to attend a Cubs game at Wrigley Field this year. Along the way, they decided to play other Legion teams such as La Crosse Post 52.
DGF president Mark Severtson says all 27 of the team's players had to step up in order to make the trip a reality.
“We had a fundraiser for this," Severtson said. "We did a 5-K run. We had a lot of parents who were active in that. Setting that up. They put a lot of time and effort into it. Getting the bus together, filled it with all the kids and it came together. We’ve been doing this now since the year before COVID.”
Players estimated that more than $10,000 was collected through the fundraiser.
Normally the team goes to the College World Series for their trip, but opted for a change of scenery in 2023.
“We started the discussion all the way back in like January," infielder Chandler Wosick said. "Our coaches tried to set this up. They just didn’t like going to Nebraska every year. Or Omaha. We just wanted to face some new teams. Shake it up a little bit.”
The total trip is close to 1,500 miles long and requires driving more than 20 hours. The players manage to keep themselves occupied during long stretches on the road.
“Honestly, it’s kind of fun because it’s a new experience," catcher Kolton Wagner said. "You just get to hang out with your buddies and spend a couple days just playing baseball. The bus rides get long, but most of us just sleep or find something to do. It kind of passes away the time pretty easily.”
More than 30 parents managed to take time off of work to join the team, which puts a smile on their childrens' faces.
“It’s a long way from home," outfielder Will Martin said. "It’s just impressive that they made the drive all the way down here. It’s about seven hours from our houses. Just glad that they were able to make the trip.”
Their coaches feel there is a lot to take away from a once-in-a-lifetime trip such as this one.
“We get to see some different teams," manager Al Krueger said. "Some better teams that we maybe wouldn’t necessarily play back home. Not that we don’t have good teams back home. It’s fun to take your show on the road and have some experiences playing other communities. Seeing what baseball is like in other parts of the upper Midwest.”
The team's total journey involves the following approximate route:
- Leaving Dilworth to play games in La Sueur, Minnesota, and spending the night in Owatonna
- Heading to La Crosse for their games against Post 52 on Saturday
- Going to Wrigley Field in Chicago for the Cubs game Sunday afternoon
- Heading back along I-94 for more contests in Victoria, Minnesota, before heading back home
The Cubs lost the game DGF attended to Baltimore 6-3. Wosick says he was also excided to try Chicago-style hot dogs while there.