Leonhard leaving Wisconsin after bowl game

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) Jim Leonhard is ending all the speculation about his future with the Badgers football program.
He will not remain with the program under new head coach Luke Fickell.
Leonhard released a message on his Twitter account Tuesday evening saying in part, after discussions with his family and Coach Fickell he will remain as the defensive coordinator through the bowl game but will no longer be a part of the staff after that.
Leonhard took over the team as the interim head coach after Paul Chryst was fired back in October.