Local female athletes are taking home medals after State

  • Updated
  • 0
WIAA.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- At the close of the WIAA State Track and Field meet, local female athletes are taking home medals. 

Kickapoo-La Farge's Jayla Nagel.jpg

Kickapoo/La Farge's Jayla Nagel placed 4th in the discuss for Division 3. Her toss travelled 118 feet 7 inches. 

On the same team, Analise Egge took 5th in the 400 meter race. 

In the same race, Luther's Rachel Koenig took 4th place with a time of 59.75 seconds. 

Division 2's pole vault saw Arcadia's Casidi Pehler, clearing 10 feet 9 inches to take 4th place. 

Arcadia's Casidi Pehler.jpg

Making a comeback after stumbling on a gate, G-E-T's Guinn Wnethe took 3rd in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.56 seconds. 

G-E-T's Guinn Wnethe.jpg

