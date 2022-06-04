Local female athletes are taking home medals after State

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- At the close of the WIAA State Track and Field meet, local female athletes are taking home medals.
Kickapoo/La Farge's Jayla Nagel placed 4th in the discuss for Division 3. Her toss travelled 118 feet 7 inches.
On the same team, Analise Egge took 5th in the 400 meter race.
In the same race, Luther's Rachel Koenig took 4th place with a time of 59.75 seconds.
Division 2's pole vault saw Arcadia's Casidi Pehler, clearing 10 feet 9 inches to take 4th place.
Making a comeback after stumbling on a gate, G-E-T's Guinn Wnethe took 3rd in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.56 seconds.