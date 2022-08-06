 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,
Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In
southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and
Vernon.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall rates have been observed near 1" of
accumulation within 30 minutes. Additional rainfall expected
overnight.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Local golfers impress on Day 1 of La Crosse County Amateur Men's Championship

  • Updated
Church leads field after Day 1 of La Crosse County Am

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The annual La Crosse County Amateur Men's Championship kicked off on Saturday, with the championship flight hitting the links at Cedar Creek in Onalaska. 

Tyler Church leads the pack by four strokes after shooting a blistering, five-under 66 in Round 1. There's a tight pack behind him, with Jordan Graf, Shaun Borre, Mike Drugan, Joe Weber, and Ross Wilhelm all within three strokes of each other. 

The County Am concludes on Sunday. The championship flight will move over to Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen. 

