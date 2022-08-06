Local golfers impress on Day 1 of La Crosse County Amateur Men's Championship

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- The annual La Crosse County Amateur Men's Championship kicked off on Saturday, with the championship flight hitting the links at Cedar Creek in Onalaska.
Tyler Church leads the pack by four strokes after shooting a blistering, five-under 66 in Round 1. There's a tight pack behind him, with Jordan Graf, Shaun Borre, Mike Drugan, Joe Weber, and Ross Wilhelm all within three strokes of each other.
The County Am concludes on Sunday. The championship flight will move over to Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen.