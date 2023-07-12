Local thrower competing at National Senior Games

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Age is just a number for one area athlete who will compete on the biggest stage this week.
Teri Kendhammer will represent the Coulee Region at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh. She will compete in the shot put and discus for the 55-59 age group in a field of 30 women.
Even at this stage of her life, she has the drive to show off her strength.
“I think competing is just challenging," Kendhammer said. "I always have goals and I’ve been pretty goal oriented my whole life. It’s really fun to challenge yourself to see ‘can I better what I did or can I at least stay up to what I have been doing in the past.’”
Kendhammer has been around the sport for many years. She spent half a decade in total throwing in high school and college. That was followed by coaching stints at Westby and Central. In recent years, she has competed at events in Wisconsin and Kansas.
She says she has to change the way she goes about competing as time goes on.
“One of the things I noticed as I’ve gotten older is you really need to be flexible," Kendhammer said. "I’m stretching more than I’ve ever stretched. Things that I could do even just a few years ago, I need to just work smarter, not harder. Sometimes that means throwing less often and only once a week instead of twice a week.”
Kendhammer has personal records of around 31 feet in shot put and 83 feet in discus at this level of play. It has given her several invitations to nationals, but life events and injuries have prevented her from traveling until now.
“I was supposed to go to Albuquerque a few years ago and I tore my calf doing a drill with some of the Central kids," Kendhammer said. "That was a bummer. Last year, I was supposed to go and I didn’t go to Florida for the national games because my son was graduating from college with his Master’s. I’ve actually qualified three times and this will be my first time being able to compete, so I’m pretty excited.”
She looks forward to what happens in the Keystone State.
“I want to just compete, have fun and have some good marks," Kendhammer said. "Whatever happens, happens. I hope I have a good day. It’d be great if I could have a PR, but who knows. I just want to stay healthy and happy and have a good time. Enjoy it with some of my friends who are throwing, too.”
Kendhammer added that injuries now prevent her from using a spin technique during her attempts, but her throws have actually improved from this time last year.
Click here to see track & field results from the NSGA event.