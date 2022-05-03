Local track and field athletes compete at Bruce Brewer Invitational

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW)- Bangor hosted 18 teams Tuesday night for the Bruce Brewer track and field invitational.
On the girl's side of things, Westby took home the team title by scoring 95 points. Some notable performances for the Norsemen included freshman Erin Gluch coming in 2nd in the 100-meter dash, and Meghan Nelson taking home three silver medals in the 100 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles, and the pole vault.
For the boys, Luther ended up as the team winner. The Knights got 20 points in throws from Gavin Proudfoot, for took home the individual title in both the shot put and the discus.