Lodi goes home regional champions

La Crosse, Wisc. (WXOW) - Lodi travelled to La Crosse to play Aquinas in the division 4 regional championship.
In the first half Blugold Danica Silcox made an incredible solo run in the attacking 3rd. She had two defenders on her and managed to get by them both before sneaking the ball in the bottom right corner for a goal.
In the 2nd half Lodi's Anna Stratton puts on the jets and turns the corner on an Aquinas defender. She then precedes to beautifully strike the ball off the cross bar and in the net to tie things up for the Blue Devils.
Regulation time ended with a score of 2-2 so match went into overtime. However that wouldn't be enough decide a victor so they went into a shootout. After multiple rounds, Kaelyn Tatro of Lodi ended up scoring the match winning goal.
Lodi wins 3-2.