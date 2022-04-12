Logan and Onalaska meet on the softball diamond

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Both undefeated in conference play, the Rangers and Hilltoppers met Tuesday on Jaycee Fields in an offensive slugfest. 33 runs were driven in by the two teams in the 7 inning game.
Hilltoppers got the scoring started early, building a 8-run lead through 3 innings (11-3).
Jojo Davis would drive a 2-run home run to deep center in the 4th inning, part of a 6-run Ranger rally.
After allowing a run in the bottom of the 4th, Logan rallied again for 5 more runs behind a Jojo Davis solo shot. Rangers leading 13-12 after 4 and a half.
Onalaska would rally for 3 more runs in the 5th inning to regain the lead, but Logan knots it back up at 15-15 in the 6th.
The Rangers tack on 2 more in the top of the 7th, but only allow 1 in the bottom of the frame. Logan sneaks away with the 17-16 road victory.
Rangers next game: 4/14 vs. Arcadia 4:00pm
Hilltoppers next game: 4/14 @ Sparta 4:30pm