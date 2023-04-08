Logan athletes talk playing multiple sports

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A lot of kids play multiple sports, even if that comes with having less free time throughout the year.
Logan seniors Sterling Meyer and Scott Grossbach each played three sports for the Rangers. Meyer did football, powerlifting and track while Grossbach was on the football, basketball and baseball teams.
They say all that hard work year-round got them better suited for each activity they took part in.
“I felt like, especially me doing powerlifting and track, it was the best way to help myself as an athlete for when it came to football season," Meyer said. "I would say football has always been my number one, but the other two help quite a bit.”
“It just helps in all aspects of whatever sport you’re going to do," Grossbach said. "One thing from basketball can translate to football or one thing for football you’re doing could also help for basketball or baseball. All three of them kind of connect in how you’re going to play each one.”
Since the sports they play take place in the fall, winter and spring, there is not a lot of time to rest before getting back on the field. Something Meyer says he's had to deal with firsthand.
“It’s like a code switch almost," Meyer said. "For football to powerlifting, I had maybe a week. But we got done with the state powerlifting meet and the next day I had first track practice. It’s like switching your brain to that next sport right away.”
However, there is a time to relax along with other high school students. Although the work put in away from the team still takes away from their down time.
“The longest gap is going to be in the summer," Grossbach said. "You don’t really have as much going on. You still have something going on for one of the sports. You’re still lifting. You’re still having to get ready for the sports. But overall where you’re not having to do any games, I would say would be the summer.”
Both athletes will play college football next year. Meyer will attend UW-River Falls while Grossbach chose to stay close to home and play for UW-La Crosse.
The teammates will have their first game against each other on November 4 in River Falls.