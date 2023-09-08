Logan back to .500 with 27-12 road win over Reedsburg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Rangers improved to 2-2 after beating Reedsburg 27-12 Friday.
After a Beaver fumble on the opening drive, Logan went down the field. Facing 3rd and goal from the 14, Johnny Leaver managed to find Nick Joley for a touchdown. On the PAT, Leaver was the holder but stood up to throw. The pass was tipped by the defense, but caught for two points.
On Reedsburg's next drive, they had the ball at the Logan three but fumbled again and the Rangers recovered before the home team coasted to their second straight win.
Bradley Check and Leaver both had over 100 yards rushing.
